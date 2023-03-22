Joanne Elizabeth Lawrence, age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 9, 2023. Joanne was born in Portland, Oregon, on May 28, 1930. The only child of Daniel and Thelma Brethhauer.
Joanne grew up in Portland until age 15 when in 1946, her parents purchased Shady Brook Grocery Store located in Netarts, Oregon, from her grandparents Mark and Elizabeth Whelply. Joanne graduated from Tillamook high school in 1948. It was in Tillamook that she met Ron Lawrence and they married in 1949.
Joanne worked for the telephone company from 1948 to 1950, and for First National Bank, Tillamook branch, for one year, then U.S. Bank in Roseburg for 30 years.
Ron and Joanne had two children born in Tillamook, daughter Linda and son Steve before moving to Roseburg in 1957. Then in 1958 they had a son, David who was born in Roseburg, where they built a house in 1966. Ron and Joanne loved to go to Roseburg and Oregon Ducks football games. They always loved supporting and attending their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events.
After retiring she loved to travel and go south to their park model in Yuma, Arizona. She loved life, loved playing bridge, singing and spending time with her family and friends.
Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, Ron and grandchild, Michael Rifenbark. She is survived by her daughter Linda Harris (Randy) of Winston, son Steve (Diana) of Winston and son David (Julia) of Piedmont, California. 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. FOR THE REST OF OUR LIVES, WE WILL SEARCH FOR A MOMENT FULL OF YOU. NO SERVICE. FAMILY GATHERINGS ONLY.
