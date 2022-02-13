Joanne “Jody” Maris Cole was born May 31, 1941, in Yakima, Washington, to parents Darrell and Dorothy (Nelson) Cole. She was the eldest of three children and lived her early life in multiple areas of Oregon and California, as her father drove log truck for various logging operations. One of those logging operations took the family to Klamath, California.
It was in Klamath that she met a boy named Duane “Woody” Woodrow Fugate while in the seventh grade at Klamath Union School. She would later speak fondly of how he would special deliver her milk bottles at lunchtime and would pass notes to her through the classroom door. The two courted throughout their school days and eventually married on Feb. 8, 1959, in Crescent City, California.
Together they had four children; Rick, Pam, Mark and Cheryl. They moved to Douglas County in 1962, where they made their home. Later in life becoming a grandmother brought her immense joy.
Jody was a homemaker who enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and hunting trips with family to Dempsey Spring. In 1994, she joined Glide Rural Fire Department as a volunteer; first as a report writer and later as an Emergency Medical Responder. In 2006, she was honored as the Glide Fire Volunteer of the Year. After 16 years of dedicated service, she retired her volunteer status in 2010.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, Jody and Woody were reunited in heaven when she passed away peacefully in Roseburg, Oregon, at the age of 80. We can only imagine what a sweet reunion it was.
Jody is survived by her sons Rick (Melinda), Mark (Lynette); daughters Pam O’Dell (Steve), Cheryl Wofford (Scott); grandchildren Brad O’Dell (Holly), Kristin O’Dell, Brian O’Dell (Nicole), Ashley Faircloth (Scott), Bryant Fugate (Ashley), Chad Fugate (Ericka), Ryan Fugate (Tonya), Christopher Giambrone (Madison), Tracy Grubbs (Brian), Angie Browning (Glenn), Aaron Mann (Sandra), Lindsey Mann; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings Randy Cole and Christy Conklin (John); Uncle Marlin Cole (Lorenna); numerous beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Darrell Cole, mother, Dorothy Cole, and beloved husband, Duane “Woody” Woodrow Fugate.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide, OR 97443, with family friend Rev. Mike Miller officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Glide Rural Fire Department.
