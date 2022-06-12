Joanne “Jody” Estelle Root passed away April 28, 2022. She was born in Myrtle Point, Oregon, to Joseph Albert and Verna Davenport on Dec. 23, 1938. She and her four sisters grew up on their father’s dairy farm, thus learning how milk was produced and delivered. Raising various animals and growing vegetables begot a great education, one she helped many children to also gain this knowledge.
Her sisters were Jerene, Jeanne (both passed), Mary and Peggy. Many good times were had when her sisters, husbands and children got together. Jody graduated from Myrtle Point High School having played in the band and as many sports as a girl could play and sometimes with the boys (she was picked often) as she was talented that way. Next, she became an Oregon State University BEAVER. Being an agriculture school, she would mention the stringent odor from the campus barns, one with which she was acquainted. From there, she became a Jo Lane Junior High teacher as a sports and health specialist. While she coached and taught most girls sports, she also played on a major girls’ softball team, the Roseburg Timber Jills.
What happened next was the realization that she was going to be a lifetime sports coach. These sports included helping establish a local soccer program that included about 82 teams, a girls softball team, little league and Babe Ruth baseball teams (boys), special education sports and 20 years plus as the RHS girls’ tennis coach. She was also a Beaver when it came to college sports. If you think she should cheer for another college - don’t even try. You will lose!
Jody is survived by her husband, John, children James (April), Jennifer (Mark) and Jeremy (Taylor). Grandchildren Matt, Marilyn and James Walker, Hannah and Jonah Root and Sam Root.
There will be a celebration of her life on July 10, 1 p.m. at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center, 1200 NW Stewart Parkway in Roseburg. If a donation is provided, she would want it to any charity of your choice, preferably for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.