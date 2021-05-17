Joanne (Jody) Stephens Nolte has died. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, aunt, mother-in-law and friend.
She was born in Wenatchee, Washington, in 1943, and first started school in Gravette, Arkansas, where her family established a farm. She milked the cows, tended the garden and picked berries with her six brothers and sisters (a seventh came later). The family then migrated to Tillamook, Oregon, in a Nash Rambler. In Tillamook, she lived on a dairy farm and played the piccolo in the Tillamook High School marching band as an eighth grader. The family then moved to Roseburg where she attended Roseburg High School graduating in 1961. She met her husband, Paul, at a high school football game in 1958 and finally relented to marrying him eight years later.
They lived in Eugene while Paul finished school and then moved to Washington, D.C. where Paul was employed by the federal government. They were then transferred to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and San Francisco, California, before returning to Roseburg and establishing a home east of Idleyld Park on the North Umpqua River at Rock Creek. Two children later (Whitney and Courtney), they moved to the Big Island of Hawaii, then back to Roseburg, then to Ashland, Oregon, in 1991, where she worked at Southern Oregon University. Upon retiring in 2004, they returned to Roseburg to live on the North Umpqua River, their first love.
She loved traveling and wanted to travel to every state in the United States (she made it to 42!). Her foreign trips to the Czech Republic, Morocco, Costa Rica and Guatemala were especially rewarding. She loved the outdoors and thrived on hiking, backpacking, backcountry skiing, canoeing, rafting and waterfall guiding with her husband, daughters and friends.
Paul, her husband of 54 years, her two daughters, Whitney and Courtney, and her grandchildren, Wiley, Amia, Piper and Sage will miss her dearly but her memory, inspiration and lessons she taught them will remain.
The family will share a toast to the good life she led and have a celebration of life with friends and family at a later date.
Please go to http://www.never-gone.com/Memorials/Jody.Nolte and record your memories of Jody and read what others have said about her.
