Joanne (Senger) Reed was born in August of 1947, to Leonard and Anne Senger in Minnesota. She passed away June 17, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon.
Joanne came to Oregon at 3 weeks of age with her family, settling in the Tenmile area. She attended Douglas High School.
She worked various jobs over the years, in retail and at Roseburg Forest Products. Joanne enjoyed music, entertainment, and watching birds and ducks come to feed in her yard. She truly loved and enjoyed her family and all of her friends. Everyone loved her and she will be missed by many.
Joanne is survived by a son, Bob Jay (Sheri) Reed; a daughter, Jan Marie Reed; her cat Boots; grandchildren, Jesika (Walter), Brett, Rachel, and Ethan; great-granddaughters Alona and Izzy; a sister, Lenora (Jerry) Browning; brothers Bernard (Glenda) Senger, Lester Senger, Gene Senger, and Clarence (Sue) Senger; numerous nieces and nephews, and Special Friend, Cecelia.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, sister Shirley (RC) Farley and brother Bobby Senger.
