JODEE FUNSTON

JoDee Marie Funston, née McDuffie, late of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, at home, following a long struggle with dementia.
JoDee was born on Aug. 10, 1943, in Los Angeles, California. She graduated from Oregon State University, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority, with a bachelor’s of business administration in 1964. JoDee married Alfred Luther Funston on June 25, 1966, and had one son, Matthew Joseph Funston, who was born on Aug. 31, 1970.
JoDee was an amazing woman, always full of life and laughter. She was beloved by all who met her. She extended her love and care to youngsters in the community, to her employees at the family’s dental practice and to any person who needed a mother’s love. She welcomed people into her home with open arms and an overflowing heart and made sure people felt her love —through care packages sent overseas, through her support and friendship or just with her smile.
Funny, charismatic, loving and thoughtful, JoDee was larger than life, with a personality that filled every room she entered. Those who knew her referred to her as the “brightest of lights,” someone filled with unbridled joy and an unmatched sense of humor and laughter. She was “Big J, little o, capital D, little e, little e,” and cherished by her loved ones and all who knew her.
JoDee is survived by her husband, Alfred Luther Funston; her son, Matthew Joseph Funston; and her grandchildren, Joseph Patrick Funston, Margaret Kearney Funston and Matthew Ryan Funston. JoDee was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Adele McDuffie, née Sayers; her father, Joseph Wellborn McDuffie, Jr.; and her sister, Sharmon Ann O’Neill.
A funeral mass will be held on Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, 1139 US-231 South, Lacey’s Spring, Alabama.
