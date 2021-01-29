Jody Lee Cady was born December 11, 1952, in Ellensburg, Washington. He went away to be with his Lord on January 14, 2021, at the age of 68. He died of chronic hypoxic respiratory failure, caused by severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Tobacco use contributed to his death.
Jody grew up in various places, moving around a lot, in places like Moses Lake, and Yakima, Washington, and then in Portland and Hermiston, Oregon. He lived in Hermiston the longest, marrying Cindy and raising his three kids. He figured out how life worked, with the need to make money to survive, early on; he took on many different kinds of jobs, including moving the water pipes in the fields around Hermiston, to support his young family. He was entrepreneurial, starting his own road oiling business immediately after high school, and then doing real estate maintenance, etc.
Jody worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in Hermiston for 15 years, then did long-haul truck driving for many years. He changed occupations and moved to Coos Bay, Oregon, in 1996. This is where he married Liz Talismon, at Shore Acres Park overlooking the ocean, whom he was married to for the rest of his life. They lived in Coos Bay for three years, then moved to Roseburg.
Jody loved his children and his siblings, and loved to go fast – in motorcycles, on animals, and in old cars. His favorite was a ’66 Mustang fastback, which he restored and loved riding around in, including for Graffiti. He proudly took his wife, Liz, to her 40th high school reunion in it, in Eugene in 2006.
Jody overcame many obstacles in his lifetime, much due to the Lord, Jesus, loving and helping him. And how he could witness to God’s love, in our daily activities, on a level anyone could understand. He had a heart of gold and would stop to lend a hand to anyone. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix almost anything. He had a special way of mentoring a person in times of trouble, helping them see a different perspective on a situation. He was an incredible story teller, and his eyes would dance as he got close to the punch line. And the laughter – how he loved making people laugh. He had the most comical sense of humor which everyone who knew him got a kick out of, and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his two sons, Jeff (wife Monica – live in Camas, WA) and Jason (lives in Wickenburg, AZ); daughter, Miranda (lives in Hermiston, OR); wife, Liz Talismon-Cady; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Monte (wife Dalia – live in Springdale, WA) and James (lives in Spokane, WA); and two sisters, Kodi (lives in Spokane, WA) and Melissa (husband, Dave – live in Springfield, OR), as well as several nieces and nephews.
