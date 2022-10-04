Our much loved and respected husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend passed away on Sept. 11, 2022.
Joe Williams was born on Oct. 6, 1953, to Joseph and Phyllis Williams, in Holdenville, Oklahoma. He moved to Yoncalla when he was five and spent his life living in a community he loved. He graduated from high school in 1972, served in the military, and then moved back to Yoncalla to work in the timber industry.
Joe loved the Lord with all his heart. He was a Christian first and foremost and that lit up his life. Everyone who was around him got to see that light shine. Hunting and fishing came in a close second. He shared his magical spot on the Snake River catching catfish with his best friend and wife, Janice and anyone willing to make the journey.
Joe is the father to Michael, Joe and Lena. He always spoke of them with pride. Joe was a devoted husband who loved and honored his wife. He adored his grandkids and attended as many of their sporting events as possible. Joe was kind, generous and loving. He was a man who practiced his beliefs in the way he lived his life. He was loved by many and will be missed by them all.
Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Gasper and his brother, Larry Williams. He is survived by his wife, Janice Williams, his children and his sister, Rita Martin.
There will be a celebration of life held at the Drain Community Center on Nov. 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. There will be light refreshments served.
