Joetta Lee (Miller) Cline was born in Bandon, Oregon, on Feb. 13, 1941, the first of two children of John Richard Miller and Stella Williamson Miller. She lived her first twenty years in Coquille, Oregon.
Joetta began studying piano at age six or seven, by ten she was accomplished enough that she became the “community church musician substitute” for several assemblies in the small community of Coquille. In high school, she was the full-time organist at the Methodist Church in town during summer break.
After graduating from Coquille High School in 1959, and Willamette University in 1963 with a degree in Music Education, Joetta taught music for 25 years in Hines, Scio, and finally, Elkton, Oregon.
She and her surviving husband, Jim, were married on Sep. 8, 1962, in Coquille, Oregon. They moved to Elkton in 1970, where they lived for 50 years. They have two sons, Eric and Chris, sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom were the joy of her life.
Joetta Lee Cline died peacefully in her sleep, at home, on Jan. 25, 2023, in Pleasant Hill, Oregon.
A faithful servant of Christ, wife, mother, nana, big sister, friend, teacher…She will be missed.
Celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Elkton Bible Baptist Church.
