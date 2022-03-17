Johanna Ehlers passed away Feb. 26, 2022, at age 92. She was born July 8, 1929, in Obergunzburg, Germany, to Leonhard and Kreszentia Seitz, (Huber) and was five out of seven children. She had an interesting but harsh life as a child, enduring the Depression and WWll. Leaving home and school after eighth grade, children were required to learn a trade for three years and get licensed for their future.
She became a seamstress/clothier of considerable ability. One of her happier times was when she and her mother were in a German folk dancing group called Die Kemper Meili.
She married Herbert F. Ehlers in 1961, then in 1963 they were transferred to March Air Force Base in Southern California, where he retired after 21 years of service. There they raised two children with strict German and career military backgrounds which instilled strong morals and good work ethics.
In 1987, they moved to Yelm, Washington, where they called home and loved it. After the death of her husband and son, Johanna moved to Oregon to be with her daughter and her husband.
Johanna was my mother, my rock. She was beautiful, strong willed and faithful, as a Jehovah's Witness for over 50 years, to family and friends. She was the most unselfish and giving person I have ever known, she loved children, animals and helping others. Her love for flowers and nature was seen in her landscapes at her home, inside and out. She worked hard all her life to be a good wife, mother, and serving God. Her hugs, infectious laughter and German cooking will sorely be missed but I know we will see her again.
Proceeding her in death are her parents, siblings, Rosalia, Justine, Maria, Victoria, Josepha and Leonhard, her husband, Herbert F. Ehlers and son, Michael P. Ehlers. Surviving family are daughter, Marie Simpson (Gayle) of Oregon, was Oma to grandson Ramiro (Michael), Rosas (Robin) of Washington, great-granddaughters Annasha (AJ), Ericka, and Rosalia Rosas, great-great-granddaughters Emberly Rosas, Eleanor Salgado and numerous nieces and nephews of Germany.
A heartfelt thank you to CHI Mercy Health and Home Health Hospice, for their tender loving care for my mother and their support.
As her wishes for cremation and "no fuss" will be as such. For all those who knew her, in memory.... give hugs, plant many flowers, be kind and find forgiveness, help and give to those in need, say your prayers but most importantly believe and trust in God.
