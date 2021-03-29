John A. Evans, 89, died on March 22, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon. He was the husband of Bette R. Evans. They shared 61 years of marriage together until Bette’s death in 2014.
Born in Gates, Oregon, John was the son of William and Frances (Turner) Evans. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, he worked in the family lumber business, then attended University of Oregon and graduated with honors in Accounting. He spent the remainder of his career serving as a Certified Public Accountant in Roseburg. John was recently inducted as a lifetime member of the Oregon Society of Certified Public Accountants, an organization he belonged to for more than 55 years. He also served his community as a Rotarian, and as a board member of multiple organizations, including Douglas Community Hospital and Umpqua Savings and Loan.
John spent many decades golfing as a member of both Roseburg Country Club and Oak Hills Golf Club. He will be remembered for his family leadership, kindness, independence, intelligence, and his love of a good steak dinner.
John is survived by his daughter, Chally Kruse (Denny); grandsons, Griffen Kruse (Jennifer) and Evan Kruse (Andrea); and great-grandchildren, Owen, Audrey, Bennett, Elliott and Jordyn. He is also survived by his brother Bill Evans and nieces Glenda (Johnson) Powell and Sue (Evans) Locke.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. William Townsend and his staff, Roseburg Community Cancer Center, and Amedisys Hospice (Dr. T, Denise, Donna, Corina, Jennifer, Sandy, Mindy, Tammy, Emily, and Yvette), Bonnie Gordon and kind neighbors Tom and Sharon Goecke and Helen Boudreau. It takes a village.
A private service and interment at the National Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the Roseburg Community Cancer Center. Taylor’s Family Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.