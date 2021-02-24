John Albert Boone, age 78, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away in a vehicle accident last Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was born to George Harvey Boone and Winona Faye (Blalock) Boone in Toledo, Oregon on January 29, 1943.
John enjoyed camping, hunting and collecting guns! He was a logger and millworker.
He is survived by sisters, Donna Malone and Georgia Wright and brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Kathleen Boone.
Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.