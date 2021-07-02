John Allen Workman, died June 24, 2021, after complications from surgery. John was born February 26th, 1942 and raised in Roseburg, OR.
John served in the US Army for six years and retired from Douglas County Fleet Services after 30 plus years of service.
John was preceded in death by a son, Troy A. Workman.
John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Colleen Workman; daughter, Deborah (Workman) Trent; son, Keven Workman; grandchildren, Amanda Huntley, Matthew Huntley, Jesse Workman, Beau Bradley, Brody Workman; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for immediate family only. A celebration of life potluck picnic is planned for Sunday, July 18th, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at Whistlers Bend Park. All are welcome!
