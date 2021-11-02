1947-2021
John passed away on Oct. 10 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born to parents Clint and Margaret (Paonessa) Haworth on Oct. 22, 1947. John grew up on the coast in Coos Bay and North Bend. After several years working in the woods, he moved to Roseburg. UPS was his place of employment until his retirement. Melrose was home for John and Cathy, his wife of 33 years.
John is survived by his three siblings, Jim (Jo Ann), Cliff and Jeanie (Bob) Knapp. He is also missed by his stepsons, Aaron (Melanie) and Jared (Charlotte), as well as his granddaughter McKenna Storts.
John loved his animals and camping trips to Lemolo and Diamond Lakes.
Per John’s wishes, there will be no public services. His family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude for all the cards, visits, calls, hugs and words of comfort. A special thanks to Gary Y. for always being there for his friend.
