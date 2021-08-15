John D. Allen, age 80, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away July 22, 2021, at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
John was born on August 12, 1940 at the “Allen” homestead in Wallowa, Oregon. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, who was by his side when he passed, Myrna Allen; his children Darwin and Debbie; grandsons Colten, Logan, Dalton and Wyatt; and great grandsons Kashton and Anders.
John made his career in doing what he loved: operating heavy equipment and building roads. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He cherished the family picking outings he planned each year, making huckleberry pies and jams. Later in life, his favorite pastime was going to auctions. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed working on and restoring guns and antique toys.
John was full of life with a kind heart; He cared deeply for his family and friends. He will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Myrtle Creek grange hall on August 21, 2021 at noon.
