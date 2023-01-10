John Edwin Merner, called Jack by everyone who knew and loved him, died at the age of 102 at his home in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on Oct. 17, 1920, in Everett, Washington, the son and first child of Arthur and Bertha (Blem) Merner. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in death by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Tucker Merner as well as by siblings Mary Claymore, Jim Merner and his wife Carol, Betty Chamberline and her husband Don, and Dave Merner, and by sister- and brother-in-law Phyllis and Bill Jahnke.
Surviving him are daughters Leslie Merner Duke and Sarah Merner, son-in-law Craig McKibben and grandchildren Nathan Duke, Eli Duke, Hannah Duke, Gavin McKibben and wife Lillian Bailey, Andrew McKibben and wife Jasmine Gervais, Fiona McKibben and husband Jamie Mackenzie, great-granddaughter Nico Silver, many nieces and nephews, and his dear friend and companion Ginna Owens.
Jack attended the University of Washington, and then Yale Divinity School, where he met and married Betty Tucker, of St. Paul, Minnesota. He worked for the YMCA in Seattle and Eugene, and as a minister to churches in Madison and River Falls, Wisconsin and Portland and Roseburg, Oregon. Jack lived a life of service, providing friendship and comfort to the communities he served.
After Betty’s death in 2007, Jack moved to Seattle to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He found a home and many friends in the vibrant community of Exeter House, and then Fred Lind Manor, where, in his last months, weeks, and days, he was cared for by the kind and loving caregivers he had come to know and love.
Jack loved reading and poetry and loved to travel. He loved being around a lot of people, and added value to any group he was a part of. He loved New Yorker cartoons and good jokes; he loved good food, especially pie and cake and whipped cream. He loved to dance; he loved jazz and New Orleans. He loved his family and was never happier than when surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He loved good conversation that went below the surface. Jack gave of himself generously to everyone he met. As one friend remarked, he had the ability to be fully present with people. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held in Jack’s honor on Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m., at the Seattle First Baptist Church. There will be a light lunch to follow. Please direct any contributions in Jack’s honor to Yale Divinity School or to Seattle First Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.