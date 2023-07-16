Dr. John Franklin Nash Jr. was born on Dec. 6, 1940, to John and Barbara Nash in Cleveland, Ohio. He passed away surrounded by his family on July 1, 2023, at the age of 82.
He attended school in the Cleveland area including University School, then later graduated from Williams College in 1963. John attended medical school at Case Western Reserve University before completing his residency while in the Army during the Vietnam War.
While in high school, John visited Higgins Lake in northern Michigan with a friend. That trip would change the course of his life for there he met a girl named Virginia (Ginny) Anderson sparking a romance that spanned 65 years including celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2023. Together they raised three sons John, Andrew and Philip, and a daughter Jennifer. Higgins Lake has remained a central part of our family’s lives.
In 1973, John and Ginny moved their young family to Roseburg, Oregon, where John joined a prominent OB/GYN practice. They bought a 320-acre property with nothing but a perimeter fence, and through the years they built Windy Ridge Ranch to what it is today. Their four children, 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren have enjoyed very memorable experiences growing up there.
John and Ginny raised horses, sheep and cattle, learning as they went along with the help of wonderful neighbors and the many friends they made in the community. They always involved their family in the tasks of working the ranch, from branding cattle to shearing sheep to daily ranch maintenance, making many memories along the way. We never did find out how the two peacocks arrived but that’s just a mystery that will have to be left unsolved.
John was a man of many talents and accomplishments. He was proud to have brought over 6,000 babies into the world during his career as a doctor. He raised and rode champion cutting horses and also raised, trained and showed multiple national champion hunting dogs and award-winning Border Collie sheep dogs.
John enjoyed hunting and hunted in many remote locations around the world. In addition, John taught himself to make beautiful knives and also became a skilled woodworker.
If you ever met our dad, you know he was a man you didn’t forget and all of us will keep him in our hearts always.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia (Ginny), sons John, Andrew and Philip (Lori), and daughter Jennifer Schubert (Jason). He is also survived by his sister, Lorinda (Rindy) Collister (Dan and many longtime friends.) He was preceded in death by his parents John (Moose) and Barbara (Baba) Nash and his grandson Andrew Nash.
John left a huge legacy behind, but per his wishes, there will be no formal service. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his name can honor his lifelong love of animals by donating to Saving Grace Animal Shelter, 450 Old Del Rio Road, Roseburg, Oregon, 97471. This is an organization that Dad cared deeply about, for they do an amazing service to the community in which he lived.
