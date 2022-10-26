JOHN HUNTER

We are sad to announce the passing of John Earl Hunter of Myrtle Creek, Oregon. John was born in Acme, Wyoming, on April 19, 1941, to Eva and George Hunter and died on Oct. 5, 2022, at the age of 81.
John graduated from Chadron State College and held a Master’s in Administrative Education from the University of Oregon. He would dedicate his career to work in education including teaching at Tri City, Lookingglass and McGovern Elementary Schools. John met his wife Donna while they were both teachers in Sheridan, Wyoming. They would enjoy a great partnership in life and celebrate 54 years of marriage together.
Sports were always a passion and as a high school senior John would help take his Sheridan teams to state championships in football, baseball, and his favorite, basketball. He would continue to play basketball in college and later coach. He faithfully cheered on the Oregon Ducks and Wyoming Cowboys.
John was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War and served in the U.S. Army. Service was in his DNA. He cared for people and was an active member of church and community. He especially enjoyed his work with the city council, as a church elder, volunteering with the Douglas County Scottish Society, along with philanthropic outreach with the Scottish Knights Templar and delivering food for the South Douglas Food Bank.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, children, Jonna and Jason, his grandchildren Leo and Aaron and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Charles and George and his sister Elizabeth.
Services will be held on Nov. 2, 2022, at Tri City Presbyterian Church at 10:30 a.m., followed by a service memorial at Roseburg National Cemetery at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Douglas Food Bank or Tri City Presbyterian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.