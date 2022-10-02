John Lastar was born to Oscar and Helen Lastar in Jamaica, New York, on Aug. 23, 1939. He died surrounded by love on Sept. 17, 2022, in Winston, Oregon.
John grew up in Southern California and joined the U.S. Air Force shortly before his 17th birthday. His Air Force service saw him serving in Texas, Greenland and Wyoming. Following the Air Force, he joined the U.S. Army serving in the United States, Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Europe, retiring after 23 years. His lifelong love of learning and travel meant he had visited five continents and earned associate and bachelor’s degrees in computer science before retirement from the Army.
After the military, John went back to school and earned his degree in x-ray technology. X-ray technologist was the profession he practiced for more than 20 years. He also studied massage therapy. Those skills and his love of travel led him to travel to Peru with Doctors Without Borders and to be on the on-court medical staff for the Sacramento Kings. In 2005, John married his much beloved wife Annie and they set off on an adventure that continued for the rest of his life.
Annie was his travel partner and fellow adventure seeker, together they saw the world. They worked as RV tour guides for Adventure Caravans, showing others incredible lands. From The Top of the World, Alaska, to the Panama Canal, they saw it all. When not in the RV, they traveled overseas enjoying African safaris, China, Europe and much more. John was always behind the camera capturing every moment to share when they got back home. They truly were a perfect match. They put down new roots together in 2015, when they decided to stop in Winston, Oregon. Shortly after getting settled, they discovered Wildlife Safari, a drive-through animal park just minutes from home.
John was a docent at Wildlife Safari for seven years and became an important part of the park through his willingness to jump in to help, his dedication and his welcoming spirit. John and Annie hosted fellow docents and staff in their home and had a standing dinner for the park’s always hungry interns. They hosted holidays for anyone who was far from home and if you knocked on their door, you were probably greeted by John saying, "You could have just come in." He loved a good drink, good food and good company. John had the rare ability to make you feel welcome right away, that will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his brother, Frederick, his children--Frederic, Catherine, Noel, Lance and step-children Aaron, Joshua and Nicole. He was preceded in death by his daughter Rhonda, his sister Audrey and his parents. He also leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, friends, his yorkies and his wife Annie. John leaves a hole in the heart of those lucky enough to have known him.
A celebration of John’s remarkable life will be held at Wildlife Safari at a later date.
