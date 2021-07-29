John Lewis Bjerkvig went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020. He is going to be missed by many friends and family. He is survived by his wife Sherleen of 55 years, and their three daughters, Lisa, Roxanna and Michelle; grandchildren, Laura, Alisha, Melinda, Zachary, Donnie, Jimmy, Richard, Katrina, Issac and Anthony; great-grandchildren, Austin, Devin, Gabe, Justin, Richie, Kyle and Anthony; as well as sisters, Linda and Sharon, and brother Richard.
John was a logger for fifteen years. He later went to the Police Academy to become a Police Officer in Oakland. He was in that position for another fifteen years, and for the last year of service he was the Police Chief.
He was well-known in the community; everywhere he went, he would stop to talk with people. He had stories everyone loved to hear. He could put a smile on your face and make your day better.
There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, August 1, at 3 P.M. in the Father's House Church, located at 378 E. Second Ave. in Sutherlin. There will be a potluck following the service.
