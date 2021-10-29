JOHN MILTON STEPHENS III
John Milton Stephens III, age 88, of Riddle, Oregon, and previously from Riverside, California, passed away from natural causes on Oct. 12, 2021. John was born in March 1933 in Los Angeles, California. In 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Piedmont, a destroyer tender, during the Korean War as an electrician’s mate. After he was discharged, he got his electrical contractors license. He was a past master of the South Umpqua Masonic Lodge #72 in Canyonville, Oregon, where he also served on the building committee. He attended Tri City Church of Christ in Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
John was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many in his community.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Joan and sister Edith.
John is survived by his brother Doc Stephens (Mary); his daughters Sharon, Marilyn and Pamela; and son John Thomas (Carol); His eight grandchildren Lisa (Ed), Jennifer, Richard, Jonathan (Kelly), Andrew (Andrea), Jessica (Russell), Andrea (Tony) and Nathan (Amy).
He also has 20 great-grandchildren, Joseph (Cassie), Nicole, Jessie, Jaxson, Austin, Zander, Isabella, Carrera, Jazmin, Caitlyn, Kylee, Clara-Jane, Ezekiel, Wyatt, Josh, James, Sophia, Gracie, Grayson, and Callan. As well as his nephews Jimmy, Allan, Hank, Paul, David, Harold, Steve, and Ian, and his niece Rayann.
John was also preceded in death by his second wife, Roberta. Roberta is survived by her family Kevin, Kathe, Nick, Kasey, Danny. John loved and helped raise their three grandchildren Alicia, Kyler, Caity, and four great-grandchildren Lyla, Kenai, Jax, Vincent.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
