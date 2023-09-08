John Paul Colby was born on Dec. 31, 1951, in San Francisco, California. He died on Sept. 5, 2023, in Roseburg, Oregon. He was the second of four sons born to Mary Louise and Clifford Colby.
He attended Roseburg High School where he met the love of his life, Diana Cosette Reece. They were married on Sept. 25, 1971, and had two children Rhea Cosette and Paul Ryan.
John was a faithful member of Redeemer’s Christian Fellowship, where he gave his time and talents to the community.
John was a partner at Colby-Lemmings Automotive for 42 years until he retired in 2022. Even though retired, John never slowed down, he was an avid golfer, a member of Youth for Christ and frequently attended sporting events with friends.
John’s faith and love of Jesus came out in every aspect of his life, from fixing cars to golfing. John was a dedicated son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend; he would move a mountain for his family. To know John was to love him and his impact on the community is significant.
John Paul Colby was preceded in death by his mother Mary Louise and brothers David and Daniel. He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years Diana Colby, father Clifford Colby, brother Dennis Colby, daughter Rhea Benson, sons-in-law Dave Benson and Dane Iverson, son Paul Colby, grandchildren Whitney, Colby, Rose, John Paul, Adam and Annie, Cambria, Daniel, Caitlin, Derek, and great-grandchildren Georgina, Delphine, Emma, Taya, and Jack.
A celebration of life to honor John will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, from 6 to 8 pm at 1174 Garden Valley Road. It will be officiated by Dane Tornell. Parking at River Forks Park will be available, with shuttle service running to the venue.
