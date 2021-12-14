John Hill Quiner II died peacefully Sunday morning, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Avamere-Bethany retirement home in Portland, Oregon.
A lifetime resident of Roseburg and Eugene, John was born in Kellogg, Idaho, Oct. 16, 1927 to John and Dorothy Quiner. He spent his childhood growing up in west Eugene, and graduated from Eugene High School. He served as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army near Tokyo, Japan, leading road construction projects, and wrote letters daily of his experiences. In high school, John met his future wife, Joann Jesse Furrow. While in college, they were reacquainted on a blind date in the fall of 1950, before marrying on March 26, 1951. He followed in his father's footsteps as an engineer and land surveyor, earning a general engineering degree from the University of Portland in 1952. Post-graduation, he and Joann moved to Eugene, started their family, and began his career with the Oregon State Highway Department. Soon after, the family moved to Brookings, Oregon, where John held the position of head engineer for Thomas Creek Bridge Construction. Pursuing his passion of alpine skiing, he earned a spot on the 50-member U.S. National Ski Patrol at the 1960 Winter Olympics, and was the flag bearer for Team Finland in the opening ceremonies.
In 1972, John joined as a founding member of the firm Oregon Bridge Engineering Company (OBEC) in Eugene. He pioneered scuba diving techniques for underwater bridge inspection and was called upon for many unique engineering challenges, including the identification of new road and bridge locations on Mt. Saint Helens immediately following the 1980 mountain eruption. While traveling around southwestern Oregon, think of John as you are likely traversing roads, tunnels, and bridges he once helped engineer and inspect.
In retirement, John and Joann enjoyed their many travels. We'll into his 80s he enjoyed his passion for skiing and sailing, where he spent winters on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor, and summers chasing the San Juan Island winds. John leaves us with his many stories, and deep love and commitment to family.
John leaves behind daughters Christie Stearns (Dave) of Oakland, Oregon, and Vicki Walker of Beaverton, Oregon, and son, Brian Quiner (Jill) of Portland, Oregon. He also leaves six grandchildren: Jonathan Bognar (Mario) of Phoenix, Arizona; Jill Bognar of Gilbert, Arizona; Jody Hegenbarth of Hillsboro, Oregon; Tracey Ullom of Beaverton, Oregon; Haley Anderson (Kyle) of Beaverton, Oregon; Alex Quiner of Hillsboro, Oregon; along with three great-grandchildren: Maxwell Hegenbarth, Matthew Hegenbarth, and Percy Anderson.
John's final resting place is Rest-Haven Funeral Home in Eugene. At this time there is no memorial service planned. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a charity or foundation of your choice in John's memory.
