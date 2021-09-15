On August 13, 2021, John Raymond Moore was called home to be with his savior Jesus.
John Raymond Moore was born on August 16, 1958, in Fresno, California to Howard and Rusena Moore. John was raised alongside his brothers in Prunedale, California, Hunting, fishing, camping, and competing at Archery shoots. John worked in produce production in his younger years, and retired as an electrician. John moved his family from Golden Valley, Arizona, to Oakland, Oregon in 1998 to pursue his calling to become active in the Cowboy Church community. John enjoyed working with and cheering on the youth, though his favorite calling was being a Papa.
He spent his last years living in Canyonville, Oregon with his daughter and grandchildren, and Traveling back to Missouri where he enjoyed seeing old friends, some remodel projects, and traveling.
John is survived by his mother, Rusena Moore; daughter Marshall Moore and her daughter RaeAnn De Garmo; Johns children Eli Moore and Thunder Moore; Daughter and Son in law Chelsie and Brandon Hopkins and their 2 Children Charley and Clay; his dog Jackie; Brother Wayne Moore; Brother Charles Moore. He is Preceded in death by his Father Howard Moore; dog child Maggie; and Son Jonathan Eli Moore.
John loved Jesus and his family fiercely.
He was strong yet gentle and always willing to help.
A memorial will be held later this fall.
