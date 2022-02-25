He was born on the Sept. 5 1929 in Gracemont, Caddo County, Oklahoma to John and Edith (Brownen) Byrd. He was the 4th of 14 children. He departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
John was always strong willed and a hard worker. He started working on the family farm as a young boy in Oklahoma which led him to working in Florida picking oranges then harvesting wheat from Kansas up to the Canadian border. At 18, he joined the US Air Force and was stationed throughout Texas and Oklahoma. After he left the service, he married Lee Ella King and together, they went to Texas to work in the oil fields. They made their way to California, picking cotton then working on a dairy, before started a lifelong career in construction building several prominent buildings in California and Nevada.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Healdsburg, California and Seminole, Oklahoma for 50 years, where he worked in DeMolay and Eastern Star.
They had three children, Steve (Carmen), Cecil and Beverly (Andy). From these children he was blessed with five grandkids, Matthew, Kyle (Jen), AJ (Kristy), Michael (Mikaylah) and Kaitlyn and six great-grandkids, Steven, Noah, Lilly, Kaisley, Zackary, Skyler with one more on the way. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by one son, Cecil, his parents and numerous brothers and sisters.
John loved to hunt, fish and play cards but his biggest love was always his family. He was the kind of man that would do whatever he could to brighten your day. One of his favorite things to say was; “Remember, today is the first day of the rest of your life so be good to yourself”.
A memorial service will be held in May to celebrate this wonderful son, brother, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle and cousin.
