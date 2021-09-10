John T. Couch Jr., 21-year retired veteran of World War II and Korea War, 20-year retired post office employee in Fairfield, California, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 31, 2021. At the of 100 plus years, John was a resident of Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living in Roseburg. He was born January 14, 1921 in Somerton, Arizona. He is survived by his son, Gary J. Couch (Sharon) of Sutherlin, Oregon; daughter Linda L. Stepp (Lloyd) of Winston, Georgia; grandchildren Christine Beaudreau (Rob) of Winston, Georgia; Scott W. Couch (Amanda) of Boise, Idaho; Tim Stepp of California; four greatgrandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and many blessed friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved, loving wife, Dorothy of 60 years, three sisters and three brothers. A private memorial will be held at Roseburg Veterans Cemetery on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon.
