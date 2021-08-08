After a long struggle and misery from prostate cancer, Jay passed away on July 31, 2021. Jay was born on January 25, 1935 in a small log house in McDonald County, Missouri. In 1952, his dad left the farm and moved the family to Roseburg. Jay graduated from Roseburg High School in the class of 1953. For a time, Jay worked at Evans Products plywood mill in Winchester. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957 and spent a year in Germany. After the Army, Jay purchased a new Harley Davison motorcycle, and he and good friend, Ralph Bebeau toured the United States on an 11,000-mile trip. Returning from the road trip, Jay worked at Eugene Veneer in Glide for a time, and then worked for JR Standley driving a lowboy. He then worked for Douglas County Lumber Co., driving a log truck until he retired.
In 1963 Jay married Carol Henry, and from this union was born a son, Curtis, along with three stepdaughters. In 1972, Jay married the love of his life, Erma Hein, and picked up three stepdaughters and a stepson, all who became a big part of his life. In the mid-1980s, Jay and Erma purchased a rundown motel in Sutherlin and lived there and ran it while it was remodeled. In Jay’s younger days, he loved to go elk and deer hunting with his dad and brothers to eastern Oregon. He killed several nice elk and mule deer on these trips. He also loved to take young grandchildren bass fishing in the Lower Umpqua River. Jay was a great guy to be around, with a great sense of humor and a sharp practical mind, but he could also be hard-nosed when he wanted to.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife Erma, his parents, Pete and Flossie, sisters Pauline, Anna May, Norma, Geraldine and brother, Bill. Also preceding him were stepdaughters Bridget Way and Tamera Way, and grandson Jeffery Peterson. Jay is survived by son, Curtis (Gina); brothers, Bob (Janice), and Jim (Eileen); sister, Betty Johnson, and sister-in-law, Jill Talburt. Also surviving is stepdaughter Deanna Goodman from his first marriage. Surviving from his second marriage, stepdaughters Sharla (Gordon) Smith, Juleva (Randy) Peterson, Pam Wiley and stepson Ron (Caryn) Hein. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. He is survived by special friend and companion, Mary Eckard. Grand-dog Brutus is going to miss the many loving hours and long walks he shared with Jay. Jay was a member of the Garden Valley Church of Christ.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. A guest book can be signed online at www.wilsonschapel.com
