John Urbaniak was born Aug. 23, 1946 to parents Victor V. Urbaniak and Virginia M. (Krause) Urbaniak in Detroit, Michigan.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Victoria L. (Jefferson) Urbaniak, their five children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four siblings.
John graduated from Edwin Denby High school in Detroit, Michigan, in 1965. He then joined the United States Air Force, where he served from Jan. 10, 1966 to Nov. 13, 1967. He began his law enforcement career in Detroit, Michigan on March 29, 1968 and moved to the state of Oregon. He got certified in law enforcement Sept. 5, 1973 and was with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office until he retired in 1995 after 22 years.
In his own words:
“All persons reading this, especially with persons in the know having inserted incidental and genealogy fact (to my obit.), should know that John Urbaniak born at Detroit, Michigan, in America, on Aug. 23, 1946, is announcing his passing from the surely bounds of Earth and it is with mixed emotion, but out of necessity.
With all due respect to the undertaker, my remains be disposed of by the most cost-effective means. As funeral services were my least favorite past time, none will be held.
In lieu of flowers or tears, interested persons may have a sip of Southern Comfort or three fingers of Seagrams Seven mixed with a taste of Vernors, that is if they are of sound body and mind and our government still allows the use of Vernors.
For all who knew me, I know who did or did not love me and anyone who may have changed their mind since our last visit, it is too late.”
