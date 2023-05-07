John Walton Barr Jr. passed away on April 27, 2023, at the age of 75, in Roseburg, Oregon. John was born on Oct. 14, 1947, in Altadena, California. After graduating from high school, he served honorably in the Army from 1966 to 1969, and then went on to earn an associate degree in respiratory therapy from Mt. San Antonio College. John moved to Roseburg in 1975 and continued to work as a respiratory therapist at the V.A. until retiring in 2005. In the 1980s and ‘90s, John was active with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Pistol Team and participated in shooting competition matches. He was also a member of the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and competed in Showdeos with his horse, Toby. John was an avid sportsman and loved the great outdoors—many of us were lucky to have the privilege of camping, backpacking, hunting, or just sharing stories around a campfire with him.
John married his wife Lynn in 1986, at the Lookingglass Community Church where he was a member for many years and instrumental in renovating the church building. He was a skilled carpenter and mason and built a beautiful home with Lynn where they graciously hosted family and friends throughout the years. “Chef John” made you feel at home with an impressive display of food, drink, and love, all enhanced by his charm and (sometimes bawdy) sense of humor.
John is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Lynn (Vandehey) Barr, his children from his first marriage, Jacob (Kacy) Barr, and Laura Barr (Michael Pierce); step-daughter Nicole Rule; brothers Jeff (Rayann) Barr and Thomas Barr; grandchildren Katie, Jacob Jr., Ethan, and Andrew Barr, Cody Braun and London Moore; great-grandchildren Carter and Ali Braun; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog Max. He was preceded in death by his parents, Enid (Rutan) Barr and John Walton Barr Sr., brothers Theodore, infant John John, and ex-wife Carol.
No public memorial service or funeral is planned. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Camp Millennium or their favorite charity in John’s name. Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, 541-537-9300.
