John Walton Barr Jr. passed away on April 27, 2023, at the age of 75, in Roseburg, Oregon. John was born on Oct. 14, 1947, in Altadena, California. After graduating from high school, he served honorably in the Army from 1966 to 1969, and then went on to earn an associate degree in respiratory therapy from Mt. San Antonio College. John moved to Roseburg in 1975 and continued to work as a respiratory therapist at the V.A. until retiring in 2005. In the 1980s and ‘90s, John was active with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Pistol Team and participated in shooting competition matches. He was also a member of the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and competed in Showdeos with his horse, Toby. John was an avid sportsman and loved the great outdoors—many of us were lucky to have the privilege of camping, backpacking, hunting, or just sharing stories around a campfire with him.

