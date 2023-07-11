John Warner Woodman passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2023, in Roseburg, Oregon, at the age of 72. John was born on May 7, 1951, the eldest son of John and Mavis Woodman.
John met the love of his life, Suzanne, and they were married on June 17, 1972. They raised one son, John Warner Woodman, III. John was a devoted and loving husband to “Sue” and a caring and supportive father who actively participated in his son’s activities.
John graduated from Spanish Fork High School in Utah in 1969. He was a Sterling Scholar recipient and entered Utah University to pursue mining engineering. It soon became apparent to him that he preferred working with his hands in the outdoors. John entered an electrical apprenticeship in 1972, through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 659. He was proud to represent the IBEW, and worked as a construction electrician throughout the pacific northwest on large industrial jobs, retiring in 2017.
Horses were a big part of John’s life from the time he was seven years old. His favorite activity was trail riding. The family spent many days riding trails in the North Umpqua National Forest. Elk hunting was one of John’s passions, but he always said it wasn’t so much about the hunt, but just being outdoors in the fresh air and hanging out in his beloved North Umpqua woods. He loved nothing better than to go for a drive up the North Umpqua. It usually turned into a marathon of six to seven hours as he always wanted to just “go up this road for a-ways”. Sue quickly learned to pack a cooler with food and beverages for his so-called short drives.
Since 2008, John and Sue have been actively involved in the Umpqua Gem & Mineral Club. He held the office of President for two years and was the current coordinator for the club’s workshop. He enjoyed learning about gems, minerals and lapidary arts and soon began teaching new members the lapidary skills needed to create beautiful cabochons and jewelry.
John is survived by his wife Sue, son John (Terri), his brother Ron (Iva Dell), sister Merry Hoyt (Nick), brother Steve (Glynnis), and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents Ronald and Ellen Woodman and grandparents Walter and Bertha Reed.
John’s memorial service will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, Roseburg. Memorial donations may be made to Umpqua Gem & Mineral Club, or Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.