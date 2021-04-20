John William Lusty, age 76, died unexpectedly April 11, 2021. He was at home with his wife in Sutherlin, Oregon when he took a short break from yard work to relax in his favorite recliner, he dozed off and passed peacefully.
John was born December 6, 1944 in Conrad, Montana to Lee William Lusty and Mary M. Zgoda. He grew up on the family farm near Pendroy, Montana.
John served in the Montana Air National Guard. He then operated Twin Service, a farm implement dealership in Conrad, Montana.
In 1966, John married Alice Bartlett and had two children, Steve and Ronda. Although they divorced in 1979, both loved and supported their children.
In 1989, John met and married Dolly Browning Phillips. In the thirty-one years together, they lived in and made friends in Keizer, Roseburg and Sutherlin, Oregon, Miles City, Montana, and Yuma, Arizona.
John is preceded in death by his sister Shirley Lusty Kahler and his parents Bill and Mary Lusty. He is survived by his wife Dolly; stepchildren, Randy (Danielle) Phillips, Brenda (James) Kennedy; grandchildren, Stephen and Sable; great-granddaughter, Katie; his children Steve Lusty, Ronda (Gib Gibor); grandchildren, Keanu, Alexis, and Jordan; along with two nieces, Cindy and Debbie and their children, several cousins and numerous friends.
The family has requested that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to a charity of your choice or to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research. For online donations: www.mayoclinic.org/developent.
Or mail to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
