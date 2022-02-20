John ‘Jack’ Andrew Wright Sr. was born Dec. 2, 1932, in Duluth Minnesota, an only child to Ethel Halverson and Doane Wright. They moved to Des Moines, Iowa, in 1946 where he attended Junior High and High School. Jack attended Iowa State College for two years before he joined the US Coast Guard in 1952 as a Sonar Technician. He was stationed in Boston where he met Judith Hunt who he would later marry on July 21, 1956. After leaving the Coast Guard in Oct. 1956, he completed his bachelor of science in forestry at Iowa State. Jack started with the US Forest Service in 1959 and was stationed in Tiller, Oregon until 1965. During the time in Tiller, they had three children, Karen in 1959, John Jr. in 1960 and David in 1964. They moved to Butte Falls in the summer of 1965. The family moved to Cle Elum, Washington in 1970 and stayed for two years and then East Wenatchee, Washington for one year. This is where he coordinated the Alpine Lakes Study which led to the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area and Jack landing the job of District Ranger at Sullivan Lake, Washington, in 1973. The family lived at the Lake for nearly five years and moved to Sutherlin, where Jack became Planning Staff Officer for the Umpqua National Forest from 1977 to 1987, when he retired as a Supervisory Biological Scientist in Roseburg, Oregon. He was very active in Master Gardner’s becoming the Douglas County president and eventually the president of Oregon State Master Gardner Program. His wife of nearly 55 years preceded him in death on June 14, 2011. He remarried June 21, 2014, to Leslee Kathleen Sherman. They had known each other since 1977 through her environmentalism and his job in the planning dept. In their hiking of the forest, they became friends. After Jack lost his wife, he reached out to his old friend and they spent his twilight years together gardening on the Fisher Rd property.
He is survived by Karen and Arnie LaDuke with Lacey and Amy LaDuke; John and Sharon Wright with Jamie (David) Reich, Kris and Trevor (Katy) Wright; David and Kirstin Wright with Dawson (Isabel) and Kaitlin Wright; Leslee Sherman with Curtis and Corey (Lori) Palmer with Levi Palmer.
He is preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Judy.
A celebration of life at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 1 p.m.
