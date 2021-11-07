Johnny Westwang, age 78, passed away on Oct. 21, 2021, in Bend, Oregon. Johnny was born on March 9, 1943, in Whitefish, Montana. He spent his early years raising hell in Kalispell, Montana. He moved to Oregon as a teenager. He proudly served his country in the Navy from 1962 until 1968. After serving in the Vietnam War, he returned to Roseburg, Oregon.
Then sowing his wild oats for the next few years, he settled down when he met the love of his life, Darlene, in 1972. They were happily married for 47 years and raised a beautiful family together, mostly in the Lookingglass/Winston area. Johnny worked for RFP for over 40 years. He was a man who loved God, his country and above all his family. He truly never met a stranger. Many people will remember him for working hard, playing hard and loving even harder. If he loved you, he loved you forever, no matter how many mistakes you made or how many miles were in between you.
While we were not ready for him to go, we are thankful that he is walking the streets of Heaven with the Lord and loved ones who went before him.
He is survived by his sweetheart of 47 years, Darlene Westwang; his son, Todd (Kim) and grandchildren Dylan, Layne, Jacey, Jacob, Tori and Tea; daughter Christi (Kevin), grandchildren Kyle, Kayla, Jordyn, Garret, Ryland and Jade; and baby girl Rinda (Rick) and grandchildren Colton and Brody. He was the proud papa of six great-grandchildren, Jace, Steen, Wade, Brooks and soon to be baby girl due in April 2022. He is also survived by his best friend of more than 50 years, Walt Dickover and many other friends and family.
There will be a memorial service held at the Roseburg National Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend.
“How lucky we were to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
