Dr. Jon Charles Burpee died at the age of 80 on Feb. 15, 2022 near his home in Edmonds, Washington, after a recent decline in his health.
Jon was born on Nov. 14, 1941, to William and Margaret Burpee in Alexandria, Virginia, and was raised in Boise, Idaho, with his three younger siblings. He met his loving wife of 58 years, Jean Louise Davis, while studying at Whitman College. He trained as a physician at Oregon Health Sciences University, and spent his early career in Denver, Colorado and Stuttgart, Germany while serving as a U.S. Army surgeon. He moved with his family to Roseburg, Oregon, where he built his ophthalmology practice and spent most of his adult life. He cared deeply for his patients and the surrounding community. During his career he served as hospital Chief of Staff and President of the Medical Society. His interest in service to others was reflected in his leadership roles over the years in Rotary, The Episcopal Church, and Scouting. Jon loved the outdoors. He was an avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman, and he felt very connected to Garden Valley.
He was a steadfast supporter of his family and is survived by his wife Jean (Davis) Burpee, children, John Burpee (Staci Burpee) and their children Bryan, Tyler, and Matt; Mark Burpee (Machi Nakamura) and their children Kenta and Aya; and Heather Burpee Brine (Tam Brine) and their children Sean, Connor, and Logan, as well as a large extended family.
He will be laid to rest at the Veterans Administration Roseburg National Cemetery and a celebration of life will be planned in the coming months. Details and an online memory book can be found here //www.becksfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a donation in Jon's name to a charity or organization of your choice.
