August 3, 1946 – March 11, 2022
Jon left this world abruptly after a tragic accident March 11, 2022. He was 75. Jon was born in Stockton, California. After a few moves, he and his family ended up in Roseburg in 1962 where he resided almost his entire life. Unbeknownst to Jon at the time, his career began in high school. His girlfriend was the daughter of a local plumber named Ken Gum. He said one day to Jon, “If you’re going to be spending so much time here with my daughter, I’m going to put you to work teaching you something worthwhile.” Jon bought Ken Gum’s Plumbing shop about 10 years later.
Jon majored in political science at the University of Oregon, but in the end, he operated the successful and respected company, North Umpqua Plumbing for almost 50 years. At the time of his death, he was in the midst of transitioning the ownership to his right-hand man, Brodie Miller, who worked for him right out of high school until now, 29 years later.
Jon was an adventurer. He traveled extensively, beginning with a multi-month, overland minibus trip from Europe to Afghanistan and over the Kyber Pass in 1971. He was a passionate and skilled skier and fisherman. He learned to fly fish his home river, the North Umpqua, and loved the Deschutes, Montana, trout streams, British Columbia steelhead rivers and saltwater fishing for tarpon and bonefish. Powder skiing was another passion and Jon frequented his local mountain, Mt. Bailey as well as the interior ranges of British Columbia.
Not only did he like to eat well and drink good wine, but he was also known for his culinary talents. He liked to bring extra accoutrements (to the occasional frustration of his companions) on backpacking trips such as an espresso maker, a milk frother, chocolate sprinkles and a selection of French cheeses and, of course, a bottle of good wine. He loved to have fun and was game to make life that way as much as possible for himself and those around him. Most of all he loved his friends and family. His wife of 24 years, Janice Matthews, shared his love of many of the same things. She loved her eccentric, plumber husband and felt fortunate that they had found each other.
Jon cared deeply about his community and environment. He generously devoted time and money to the protection of the North Umpqua River. He was a past president of the North Umpqua Foundation and on its Board of Directors, a Steam boater and on the Board of Pacific Rivers. Jon supported many local organizations; Family Development Center, Music on the Half Shell, the Community College, to name a few.
At the time of his death, he had been working hard to restore the damage done to his beloved home and land burned by the Archie Fire. He was excited after working nearly a year and a half to show his friends all that he had accomplished and talk about all that he was imagining for the future.
He is preceded in death by his mother, who raised him, Ruth Kurtz. He is survived by his first wife, Michael Ann Dowling, his present wife Janice Matthews, and sisters Joanne Krohn (Michael), Jane Kurtz, and Emily Robertson (Doug), nephew Paul Robertson (Amy) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jon was especially close to his sister Emily and nephew Paul Robertson, of Roseburg. Jon felt very honored when Paul and Amy told him they were naming their now, two-and-a-half-year-old, Arlo “Jonathan” Robertson after him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jon’s honor to:
Pacific Rivers
1001 SE Water Ave., Suite 450
Portland, OR 97214
Or
Family Development Center
300 Jerry’s Drive
Roseburg, OR 97470
A celebration will be held at a future date sometime in July.
You couldn't help but love and respect Jon. He has left a large hole in the lives of all who knew him. May you rest in peace our friend.
