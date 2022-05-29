Jordan Taylor Stiefel, age 29, passed away suddenly in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 8, 2022.
Jordan was born on Dec. 7, 1992 in Seattle, Washington, to Stacy and Julie Stiefel. Following the birth of his younger brother, Ryan, the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon. He was a student at Winchester Elementary, Jo Lane Middle School, and graduated from Roseburg High School in 2011. He was an excellent student. In high school, he was a member of Roseburg Boys Basketball team in 2011 and achieved his dream of playing in the state tournament in Portland.
After attending a year at SOU, he returned to Roseburg and attended UCC where he graduated from their nursing program. He then attended Oregon Health Sciences University and obtained a BSN, all with honors. He worked at OHSU as a nurse in their neurology unit until 2020. He then moved to Los Angeles and worked for Kaiser Hospital Los Angeles, as a critical care nurse, in their cardiac and stroke unit.
Jordan had a contagious laugh and was known for his sense of humor. He could make just about anyone laugh. He was a friend to all, a brother and a son. Jordan dedicated his life to helping others both professionally and personally. Co-workers and friends who really knew him say he was one of the best nurses they had ever worked with and that he had an exceptional ability to positively touch the lives of everyone he met.
He is survived by his parents, Stacy and Julie Stiefel of Coos Bay, Oregon and his brother Ryan of Seattle, Washington. Private services will be held.
