Joseph A. Laurance lived life with great passion. He loved Jesus, adored his wife, and was proud of his children. Those that knew and loved him appreciated his quick wit and laughter. He took great honor in serving as a commissioner for his ancestral home of Douglas County. Joseph was born in Roseburg to Dan and Helen Laurance. Joseph and his brothers (David, Mark, Eric) grew up in Dillard with so many adventurous stories. They are the proud grandsons of Willard and Vivian Laurance, who have deep roots in the area. After graduating from high school, he immediately joined the Navy, and served three tours in Vietnam. Joseph was a proud veteran who always took the time to sit with those who needed a listening ear.
After his return home, Joseph pursued a college degree at O.I.T., where he met the love of his life. They were taking an English course together, and he had never seen such a cute girl before. As he often claimed, he had to fend off many suiters to win the heart of Ricci.
He graduated with a bachelors degree in Political Science. Joseph continued his passion as an avid reader and loved his community, which turned him into the family historian. Joseph and Ricci were married, and blessed with three wonderful children, Michael, Timothy (Tracy), and Kristina, and three grandchildren, Lucas, Emily, and Simon. When the kids were young, they would go ocean fishing for salmon and bottom fish. As the kids grew older, they would spend time camping and exploring all over the Oregon Coast. Josephs family grew over the years, with grandkids, foster kids, and a foreign exchange student. With all these new people who came into his household, he would entertain them with stories and take them on adventures to the beach, where he would introduce them to his favorite seafood and Umpqua Ice Cream. Joseph had a variety of careers, beginning with being the North Bend Airport Manager, an Owner/Operator of a log truck, and finally a Douglas County Commissioner. Joseph had many adventures in his life with Ricci by his side. The two recently headed across the U.S. on a 6-week motorcycle adventure. On the adventure, they visited family, museums, and had the time of their lives. Joseph loves serving his community, Ricci loved being his partner. Together they welcomed foster children whom they loved into their home, delivered meals thru Meals-on-Wheels, volunteered at Casa de Belen (Homeless Youth Shelter), donated his log truck to Umpqua Community College, and helped those in need. Those that knew Joseph best, could identify the twinkle in his eye and the sound of his laughter. A life well lived. He will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dillard-Winston Food Pantry, 385 SE Thompson.
The service will be held on July 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the V.A. National Cemetery (New V.A. Cemetery on the V.A. Campus).
