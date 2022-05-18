Joseph Clyde Anderson, 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after a short battle with leukemia. He was born on Aug. 20, 1929, in Riley, Kansas, to Ruben and Nina (Auchard) Anderson. In 1942, his family left their farm in Kansas and moved to Oregon, so his father could work in the ship building effort for the war. Joe graduated from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon, in 1947. After graduation, he soon found a job on the Southern Pacific Railroad’s signal gang in Eugene, Oregon. While working along the railroad tracks, he spied a cute little gal named Alda McClanahan living in her home near the railroad tracks. To get her attention Joe would flash his flashlight toward her house. She would then rush outside to visit with him. They married in 1950. In their early married life, they lived together in a converted boxcar and rode the rails from job to job.
Joe and Alda started their family in Eugene, Oregon, and moved to Roseburg, Oregon, shortly after The Blast in 1959, so Joe could help with rebuilding the destroyed railroad yards. He was the Signal Maintainer for the Southern Pacific Transportation Company covering a district from Yoncalla to Riddle until 1991 when he retired.
Joe was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1955. He served in the 1st Armored Division “Old Ironsides” earning the rank of Sergent. From 1956 to 1957, he was part of the 1st AD Pistol Team. In 1957, he placed fourth in the 4th Army Pistol Match. As a civilian, he earned many medals as an expert pistol marksman. In 1961, he won the Oregon State Indoor competition and took fourth place in the national competition. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
After retiring from the Southern Pacific Railroad, Joe began a hobby of creating intricate pen and ink drawings of trains. He started the small business, Semaphore Railroad Art and Cards where he sold merchandise displaying his artwork. Joe enjoyed creating and gifting train drawings for merchants throughout town. His drawings can be seen hanging in many businesses in Roseburg.
He is survived by one son, Robert Anderson of Eugene, Oregon; daughters, Janet (Doran) Carlson of Roseburg, Oregon, and Sharon (Daniel) Robertson of Lostine, Oregon; grandsons, Nathaniel (Zayda Fleming) Robertson of Walla Walla, Washington and Elliot (Aimee Ekstrom) Robertson of Clarkston, Washington; one great-grandson, Milo Robertson; his brother, John W. Anderson of Spokane, Washington; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alda; and one young daughter, Diane Kay Anderson.
Joe’s family expresses deep gratitude to the caring staff at Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living Center and Mercy Hospice. Thank you for your loving care of our beloved father and grandfather.
Godspeed on your final train ride home, Dad.
Inurnment alongside his wife of 70 years at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.