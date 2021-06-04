Joseph Edward Baptista died peacefully at his home on May 29, 2021 at the age of 93.
Joseph was born October 16, 1927 in San Jose, California to Manuel and Anna Baptista. He grew up on his parent’s ranch in East San Jose where he learned to operate the ranch equipment at a young age. In 1945, he enlisted in the United States Army. After returning from duty, he met and married Pat Lane and they were blessed with a son, Bruce and daughter, Brenda. He worked with his father-in-law in the plastering field and later started a gardening business “Residential Garden Service”.
In 1971, he moved his family to Roseburg, Oregon where he and his wife purchased and operated “The Silver Nook Grill”. Joe loved music, dancing and spent many evenings at the Eagles and VFW Hall. He also loved woodworking and spent hours with his brother Raymond in their wood shop and on the Umpqua River fishing. He enjoyed sharing his cookies with his great-grandchildren and loved their company. His dog Riley was his loyal friend and meant the world to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, baby brother, Victor and son, Bruce Baptista. He is survived by his loving daughter Brenda Kammeyer (Reggie); brother, Raymond Baptista (Gerry); grandson, Clint Agee (Meghan); granddaughters, Sarah and Valerie Kammeyer; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Nolan; Brenda's mother, Patty Baptista Fletcher (Bill); several nieces and nephews.
Due to restrictions, no services are planned. He will be laid to rest at Roseburg Memorial Gardens next to his son Bruce. Taylor's Family Mortuary is handling his arrangements.
