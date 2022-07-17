Joseph Robert Jedlicka of Roseburg passed away June 19, 2022, at the age of 86. Joe was born March 11, 1936, in Cameron, Texas, and grew up on the family farm with his two brothers and sister. He joined the National Guard at age 18 and then proudly served his country for 11 years in the U.S. Navy. He gained the nickname Jed in the Navy and was known only by that name to many special friends.
He moved to Roseburg in 1972 with the mother of his children, Helen, and family where they settled for a bit of time in Dixonville before eventually moving to the Hucrest area. In 1982, he built a successful partnership to form Roseburg Refrigeration before retiring. He was especially proud of developing industrial tree coolers for the Forest Service and knowing he was instrumental in the reforestation of our national forests. He was a proud member of the Rotary Club during his working years and developed a lot of friendships during his lifetime. He enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, hunting, golfing, traveling and, most special to him, spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Emily Jedlicka, his brother Johnny, sister Emily, and son Scott Jedlicka. He is survived by and dearly missed by his children Mark Jedlicka, and wife Aom, of Roseburg, Kerrie Jedlicka Witty, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and grandchildren Jasmine, Jada, Liam and Caleb. He is also survived by his brother, Paul, and many nephews and nieces. Joe was married at the time of his death and is survived by his wife, Judith, and her children.
His funeral service will be held at VA National Cemetery on Friday, June 29, 2022, at 3 p.m. A celebration of life event will be held at O.C. Brown Park at 6 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022. All friends are invited to celebrate and share memories of the past.
