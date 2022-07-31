Joann Williams passed away on June 8, 2022, with her girls by her side. Joann was born in New Plymouth, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 1939. She spent her younger years living at Fords logging camp on Nonpareil Road in Sutherlin, Oregon. She graduated from Roseburg High in 1957. That is where she met her husband, Ron, and they were married on Nov. 20, 1959.
Joann trained to be a nurse at Mercy Hospital and then worked many years at the Myrtle Creek Hospital. Joann was about community. She loved the town of Myrtle Creek. She was a president of ABWA and business woman of the year in 1978. She and Ron were active in the South Umpqua Booster club when their kids were in high school. They never missed a football game — a favorite time of her life. Later, Joann was secretary of RHS class of '57. This class held meetings monthly until 2022.
She enjoyed traveling, sewing, gardening, canning, cooking and antique shopping. She especially loved her family. As it continued to grow, she hand-sewed a blanket for each new baby.
Joann is preceded in death by her parents, Rulon Black, Chet and Joy McClaren, husband Ron and sisters Amanda and Myrtle. She is survived by sister Margie, son Ron Jr., daughters Julie (Tate), Tammy (Bill), grandkids Kylene, Kelsie, Kaleah, Tate Jr., Aubry, Jordan, Conner, Brianna, great-grandkids Kya, Kamia, Boston, Kaprice, Kinli, Brooklyn, Chet, Preslie, Navy, Ariana, Ezekiel, Jaxen, Bryan, Mason and Ryker.
Never the same without you but better because of you.
