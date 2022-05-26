Joyce JoAnn Joslin Rochester was a daughter of the Black Hills and a citizen of the world. Born in Spearfish, South Dakota, on Feb. 16, 1931, she spent her childhood in several states as her family moved to follow her father’s mining department jobs. They eventually settled in Deadwood, South Dakota, where she graduated from high school.
Before deploying for World War II, her brother Charles made her promise she would go to college. She attended Black Hills State University; after meeting and marrying Melvin E. Rochester in 1951, she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Idaho State College. She later earned a master's degree in education from Western Oregon State College.
JoAnn started her teaching career with her husband at Shamrock Elementary, a two-room school house in Twin Falls, Idaho. JoAnn was the primary teacher/custodian and Mel was the intermediate teacher/principal. From there, they taught in several Oregon and California communities, including Prospect and Noti, Oregon, and Thousand Oaks, California. They settled in Sutherlin, Oregon, in 1964, where JoAnn taught for the rest of her career. She was a primary teacher at West Elementary for many years then transitioned into heading the Title I Reading and Math program. JoAnn retired from teaching in 1992, but continued in education as a substitute teacher, tutor and for several years in the SMART program.
JoAnn was adventurous and a life-long learner, traveling widely both domestically and abroad. She had a goal of visiting six continents; she managed to visit Europe, Asia, South America and Australia. One special trip with her children was to Normandy, where she was able to visit her brother’s gravesite in the American Cemetery. She loved to travel with her friends, and they had many adventures ranging from Alaska to the Panama Canal, China, and beyond.
As a community member, JoAnn was always in service to others. She was active in her church, where she was the treasurer, a Sunday school teacher, a scripture reader and active in the annual rummage sale. She volunteered at the Sutherlin Food Pantry and the Sutherlin Visitors’ Center. With her Beta Eta sorority sisters, she baked hundreds upon hundreds of blackberry cobblers which they sold at the Sutherlin Blackberry Festival to fund scholarships.
Until recently, JoAnn lived independently in the 1901 farmhouse she and Mel moved into in 1965. Here they raised their children Mark, Kent and Angelina, with a view to the east over the Sutherlin Valley. Coming to live at Aunt Jo’s and Uncle Mel’s house during high school was a rite of passage for many of their nieces and nephews.
JoAnn died gently on May 20, 2022, surrounded by her family and under the incredible care of the doctors and staff at Mercy Medical Center. She is survived by a son, Mark and daughter-in-law Susan, son, Kent and daughter-in-law Jeanne, daughter, Angelina and son-in-law Steve, and grandchildren Tobias (Mackenzie), Hailey, Gracie, and Kiana. She loved and was beloved by her numerous nieces and nephews, and dear life-long friends. Her legacy lives on in the thousands of students whom she taught to be confident, lifelong learners.
A service and celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sutherlin Food Pantry or the Sutherlin United Methodist Church roofing and flooring project funds.
