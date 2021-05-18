Joyce Ruth Ligon passed peacefully on the night of May 15, 2021, at the age of 86 years old. Joyce was born in Morton, Texas on September 26, 1934. She spent her life serving as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
At the gates to the great beyond, she was greeted by her parents Charles and Ivan Hughes; husband, Verdo Ligon; daughter, LaRhonda and son-in-law Fred Krych; and sister, Margaret Bray. Joyce is survived by her son Randal Ligon and daughter-in-law Velorie; granddaughters, Emilee (Jake) Ligon and Alexa Ligon; sister, Shirley Dale; brother, Archie Hughes; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce found her greatest joy in spending time with her family, gardening, canning, sewing, traveling and listening to Shania Twain. Not only will she be remembered for her fun-loving nature, but also her famous homemade zucchini bread that she loved to share with those she loved. She touched the hearts of many, and will be missed for always.
A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
