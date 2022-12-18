Juan Carlos Way, age 24, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away from leukemia in Portland, Oregon at OHSU on Nov. 23, 2022. Juan was born in Guatemala on Oct. 26, 1998, and was adopted at age 3 with his brother, Walter. Juan is survived by his parents, Kerry and Holly Way, and brother Walter of Oakland, grandparents, Don and Diana Robinson of Adel, Oregon, grandmother Eva Way of Elgin, Oregon, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
After Juan graduated from high school at Milo Academy in 2017, he traveled to Mexico, Japan and India with Youth with a Mission. When he returned from his travels, he attended Umpqua Community College, worked a summer at DFPA where he made some good friends and later became a senior at Oregon State University studying Ag-Business. He also spent many summers working at the family ranch in Eastern Oregon.
Juan's hobbies included sports, reading, agriculture, studying court cases and being with friends. He was an avid traveler and had a particular interest in Russian and Asian cultures.
Juan was a man of strong faith and throughout his cancer journey, he believed that God had his hand on him and he claimed Psalm 23:4: “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”
Juan is remembered by his extended family as always being the one to patiently play with the little cousins at every family function. His friends remember him as the calm, sensible one with the clear head in any situation. His parents and brother remember him as the smart, tough, dear boy who they will miss forever.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to the adoption agency where Juan and his brother were adopted: International Children’s Care, PO Box 820610, Vancouver, WA 98682-0013. Website: forhiskids.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.