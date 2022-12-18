Juan Carlos Way, age 24, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away from leukemia in Portland, Oregon at OHSU on Nov. 23, 2022. Juan was born in Guatemala on Oct. 26, 1998, and was adopted at age 3 with his brother, Walter. Juan is survived by his parents, Kerry and Holly Way, and brother Walter of Oakland, grandparents, Don and Diana Robinson of Adel, Oregon, grandmother Eva Way of Elgin, Oregon, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.