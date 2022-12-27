Judith Pettengill, age 87, passed away suddenly on Dec. 20, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon, from heart failure. She was born on Sept. 11, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Raymond Watters Buxton and Mary Jane (Jenkins) Buxton. Judi graduated from The Bateman School, a private school in the Gold Coast area of Chicago, Illinois, in 1953.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents, her son Keith W. Pettengill, granddaughter Sofia Hack and loving husband of 55 years Kenneth W. Pettengill.
She is survived by her sister Linda Hicks, Winston, Oregon; her children, Stephen Pettengill and Jennifer de Quattro, Gales Creek, Oregon; Bruce and Connie Pettengill, Sutherlin, Oregon; Keith’s wife Lisa Pettengill, Roseburg; Kendra Pettengill, Roseburg; Judith (JoDee) (Pettengill) Simila and Richard Simila, Portland, Oregon; Mitchel Pettengill and Jamie Reddy, Gresham, Oregon. She is also survived by her grandchildren Randy, Bryce, Desiree’, Rachelle, Kirk, Trisha, Christina, Mikey, Skyler and Keighlin, 14 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Judi and Ken together took in 38 different kids through foster care and just kindness. Special friends include Ann Shackleford, Karyn McNeil, Brenda George, the Theirals and many others.
Judi was a “Pioneer Woman” with Martha Stewart skills. There was nothing she couldn’t do and she lived every minute for her family and children. She loved summers when her kids were home and they could play and have adventures. She was a resourceful cook and accomplished in crochet, knitting, needle-point, bead-work, ceramics and was an amazing painter. She remodeled several homes, sewed clothes for her own kids and others. She won prizes for her knitting. She canned food for her family. She loved bowling and especially Bingo!
Judi served on the Riddle City Council and ran for state offices. She took classes at Umpqua Community College. She headed the Parent Relief Nursery in Roseburg for a while. She did PTA and led Cub Scout troops and Camp Fire Girls in Riddle when her kids were younger. When her children were teens, the “Pettengill House” was where every friend wanted to be and she welcomed them as one her own.
She was proud of her accomplishments and abilities but mostly of her children and grandchildren and she never missed an opportunity to brag about them. Few people have touched and affected so many lives.
A celebration of life will be held at a date yet to be determined.
