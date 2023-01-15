Judith (Judy) M. Buss, 77, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023, in Roseburg, Oregon. Judy was born Dec. 24, 1945, to Marjorie Flahaven Guentner (Larson) in Portland, Oregon.
She is survived by her two daughters, Julie Seaburg Brockway and Yvette (Mike) Rhodes; five grandchildren, Misha (Joey) Yanez, Michael Rhodes, Taylor Rhodes, Garrett Rhodes and Jordan Rhodes; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Tammy Morgan and Pam Schulburg. Judy's brother, Bob Guentner, and her first husband, Bill Seaburg, preceded her in death. Judy married Martin E. Buss in Portland on June 8, 1970. Martin preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 1998.
Judy was a kind, sweet, beautiful, wacky, creative, artistic, compassionate and loving person who applied those qualities to her work with kids in the 30 years she worked for the South Umpqua School District, where she spent most of her years as a classroom aide and office secretary at Myrtle Creek Elementary. She was a dedicated member of the Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene, serving 25+ years as a Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School coordinator and teacher, and was part of the Son Shine Singers group.
Judy suffered from dementia for over 10 years. Even in her final months, when she could not verbally communicate, she found other ways to connect with people through clapping and laughing to show recognition and enthusiasm, holding hands, hugging, smiling and dancing eyebrows. Her beautiful spirit always glowed from within. She loved music and would dance around with eyes full of joy, and you could count on her lighting up when great-grandchildren Carter and Maverick visited her.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11:30 a.m., at the Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene.
