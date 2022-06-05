Judith Marie Looney, age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, died May 25, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Judy was born Nov. 7, 1939, in Hyannis, Nebraska, to Beatrice and Paul Evert. She leaves behind her loving husband, Steven Looney, of Roseburg, Oregon, sister Kleo Dredla of Hyannis, Nebraska, sons and daughter-in-law Roger and Kari Wilhite and Dustin Looney of Roseburg, Oregon, daughters and sons-in-law Megan and Aaron Bartleson of Seabeck, Washington, and Misha and Luke Dacy of Snohomish, Washington, grandchildren Paul Wilhite, Thomas and Varonyka Wilhite, Burley Taylor, Fischer Bartleson, Norah Dacy, Will Dacy, Bodhi Looney, Darrin Looney, Kayden Looney, and Kaydee Looney, great-granddaughters Ella Grace and Carley Judith Wilhite, cousins Gene and Harriet Stedman, nephew Jack Dredla, nieces Jill Lenz, Debbie Clarke, and Anne Montanez. Her parents Beatrice and Paul Evert, and siblings Richard Evert and Barbara Evert preceded Judy in death. After living a life devoted to her faith and caring for others, Judy passed from this life positively impacting everyone she met.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg, OR, 97471, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow at the church. To honor Judy’s love of gardening, you are encouraged to bring flowers from your yard in a recyclable/reusable jar to her celebration of life. Donations in Judy’s name can be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship: //www.ceforegon.org/giving.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.