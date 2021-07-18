Judith Spurgeon died in her sleep at her home in Bellflower, California, on May 18, 2021. She spent her last week with her sisters, children and grandchildren. Her apartment was filled with love and laughter, and we felt so blessed to be able to be together after being apart for so long. We will miss her deeply, but her gift of unconditional love and commitment to kindness will continue to inspire us each day.
Judy was born on April 24,1945, in Ione, Washington, the middle daughter of Lester and Shirley Spurgeon. Judy’s generosity and caring nature was the glue that bound the three sisters together in a life-long friendship.
Judy spent most of her life in Oregon, attending grade school in Roseburg, middle school in Salem, and graduating from Glide High School in 1963. During high school, she waitressed at Mc’s Place, serving its famous soups and pies to locals, truck drivers and Roseburg residents out for a drive. After graduation, she moved to Portland, where she attended Good Samaritan School of Nursing, fulfilling her dream of becoming a registered nurse. She spent forty years in the profession, much of that as a valued member of Providence St. Vincent’s cardiac surgery team.
Judy and her ex-husband, Jim Shartel, raised their three children in Southwest Portland. Her kids were the center of her life. She never missed a game or event and volunteered as often as possible at their schools.
Judy enjoyed traveling throughout her life, including a trip to Mexico in 1962 with her Glide High classmates, the various national conferences she attended as an Oregon Nurses Association representative, daughter Teresa’s national college track competitions, and the month-long adventure to India with her son, Billy, in 2003.
She moved to Bend in 2005, where she worked as a surgical resource nurse at St. Charles Redmond, and centered her life around her grandsons, Sean and Ryan. There were weekly sleepovers and many visits to the library, building sites, and long drives. She also volunteered with Healthy Beginnings and the Assistance League.
In 2013, she moved to Southern California to be with her granddaughters, Anaya and Liana. She loved taking them to their various activities and did the same for several “bonus grandchildren.” She also drove for various food delivery services, enjoying mastering the L.A. freeways and meeting many different people.
Judy approached her lung cancer diagnosis much as she did her life, with courage and a positive attitude. Her willingness to do whatever she could for others had a positive impact on many lives. She will long be remembered for her caring nature and insistence on being kind to everyone, regardless of the circumstances.
She is survived by her children, Andrea (& Joel) McCarroll of Bend, Teresa (& Keith) Chandler of Cerritos, California, and William Shartel of Portland; her sisters, Leslie King of Houston, Texas, and Jeannette Sumpter of Bothell, Washington; her precious grandchildren, and many other loving family and friends.
Celebrations of Judy’s life will be held in Cerritos on July 24th, and Portland on September 5th. For more information, contact Andrea at (541) 419-2932 or abshartel@gmail.com.
Donations can be made in Judy’s memory to: Alice’s Kids, www.aliceskids.org, (703) 746-8108.
