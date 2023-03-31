Julia Adele Johanna Lorendo Keller, age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, of natural causes. Julia was born on Nov. 19, 1930, to Phoebe Gull and Oscar Lorendo Sr. in McMillan Township, Ontonagon County, Michigan.
She married Dan Sullivan Keller on Aug. 28, 1948, in Bruce Crossing, Michigan. Dan and Julia had four children; Lynn, Mark, Jan, and Blane. In 1952, the family moved to Sutherlin, Oregon, in pursuit of the timber industry. The following year, Dan and his father, Clarence, purchased and founded Keller Lumber Company in Roseburg, Oregon.
As time progressed, Dan’s younger siblings and brothers-in-law also joined the family in the business. Together they helped grow the company into what it is today. In the beginning years of the mill and as her children were growing, Julia was a homemaker and full-time mother.
Around 1957, Julia transitioned to the role of secretary and bookkeeper for Keller Lumber. She maintained that role until her passing. She served in the timber industry for over 63 years. She was a proud member of the Hoo-Hoo-Etts club in which she was twice awarded the prestigious title of National Lumber Woman of the year.
Julia was the glue of the Keller family, and her home was always the location of holiday gatherings. Over the years she enjoyed family vacations, knitting and crochet, baking, puzzles and mastering the different versions of Super Mario Bros. Julia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Not only did she cherish her loved ones, but she also considered every member of the Keller Lumber crew as family. Over the years, she befriended and mothered many employees. Her generosity, kindness and compassion were beyond measure.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dan and son Mark. She is survived by her five children; daughter Lynn, daughter Jan and son-in-law Richard, son Blane and daughter-in-law Debbie as well as her five grandchildren; Kendra, Sara, Paul (Buck), Jennie and Troy, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Her presence will be greatly missed both by her family and community.
