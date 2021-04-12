Julia Ann Frankenstein, age 74, of Winston, Oregon, passed away of natural causes on March 25, 2021. She was born February 12, 1947 in LaFayette, Georgia to William and Dorothy Whaley. Julia is survived by her husband Edward and sisters Bobbie Jo and Florence Lee.
Those who wish, may pay their respects on Wednesday, April 14 and on Thursday April 15, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:30 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. Graveside services will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Roseburg National Cemetery. Pastors Shawn Hart and Ales Dotson will officiate.
